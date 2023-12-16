Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

