Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.