Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.