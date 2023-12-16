Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. 43,112,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

