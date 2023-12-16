Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,496.0% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 43,112,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,846,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

