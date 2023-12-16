Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.55. 3,676,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,205. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

