Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 35.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 132,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

