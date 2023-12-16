Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $418.21

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.21 and last traded at $417.32, with a volume of 139831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.22.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

