Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.58. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $208.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

