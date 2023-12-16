Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.00

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 3488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,905,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

