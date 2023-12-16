Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $56.92

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.92, but opened at $61.91. Wayfair shares last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 1,228,196 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

