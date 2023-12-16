WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

