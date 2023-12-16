WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

