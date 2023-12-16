WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

