WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 658 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

