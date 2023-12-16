WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $418.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

