WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $141,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,275.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

DIA stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $373.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

