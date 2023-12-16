WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

