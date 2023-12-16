WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 393 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

