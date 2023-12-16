WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 475 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

