WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 479 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.