WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.