WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 8,095 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 498,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.