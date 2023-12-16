Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,950 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 790,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 227,460 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 121,159 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 208,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

