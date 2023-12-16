Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

