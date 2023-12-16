Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $21.86. 2,723,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,614. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

