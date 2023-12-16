Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.15. 3,880,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.46. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

