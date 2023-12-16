Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 216,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

