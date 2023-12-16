Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

