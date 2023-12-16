Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $437,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. 8,413,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

