Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period.

FLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 75,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

