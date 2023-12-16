Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,216. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $508.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

