Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,836,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

