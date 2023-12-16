Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.91. 955,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,028. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.