Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 7,366,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

