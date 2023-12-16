Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 917.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 311,294 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.