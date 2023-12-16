Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,212,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

