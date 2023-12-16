Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

