Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

