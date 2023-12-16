Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

