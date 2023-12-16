Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $344,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

