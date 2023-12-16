Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 178.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

