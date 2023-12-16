Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

