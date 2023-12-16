Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 50.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 913.4% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.