WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.75.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.