Wedmont Private Capital Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 397,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

