Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 4.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 44,099,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

