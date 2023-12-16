Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.27.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,621,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

