Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2822695 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Insiders have bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

