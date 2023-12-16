Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.30. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2822695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

